One Connecticut town makes list of best 25 in U.S.

One of the 25 best places to live in the United States is right here in Connecticut, according to U.S. News & World Report.

West Hartford came in at 19 on the list.

“West Hartford may be the smallest city among U.S. News' top 25 Best Places to Live, but it punches above its weight in terms of living standards,” the U.S. News & World Report said.

They highlighted education, low unemployment, high incomes, low crime rates and high marks for the publication’s cultural and leisure index.

West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor said in a statement that it is a tremendous honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best places to live in the United States.

“Being ranked 19th in the country is a testament to the strong sense of community, exceptional schools, vibrant local economy, and the commitment of our residents, businesses, and town employees to making West Hartford a welcoming and thriving place for all. We are proud to be a town that balances tradition with innovation, and we will continue working together to build an even stronger, more inclusive future for everyone who calls West Hartford home,” Cantor said.

“We are incredibly proud that West Hartford has been recognized as the 19th best place to live in the United States by U.S. News & World Report,” town manager Rick Ledwith said in a statement.

He said the national ranking reflects the strong sense of community, high quality of life, excellent schools and outstanding town services that make the town special.

“Over the next several weeks, we’ll see those qualities on full display as we come together for cherished events like the Memorial Day Parade, Celebrate! West Hartford, Juneteenth CommUNITY Celebration, and the Pride Festival. These gatherings bring us together and showcase the spirit, diversity, and vibrancy that sets West Hartford apart,” he added.

West Hartford was the only community in New England or the region to be included on the list.

Johns Creek, Georgia was listed as the best place to live.

Best places to live in Connecticut

U.S. News & World Report also ranked the best places to live in Connecticut: