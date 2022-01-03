mega millions

One CT Mega Millions Ticket Won $30,000 on New Year's Eve

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

One person who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Connecticut for the New Year’s Eve drawing Friday night is starting the new year with an extra $30,000.

One ticket sold in the state had four numbers and the Mega Ball as well as the Megaplier.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

A regular ticket that has four numbers and the Mega Ball would win $10,000, but the Megaplier boosts it to a $30,000 winner.

The winning numbers were 2-5-30-46-61 and the Mega Ball was 8.

Local

coronavirus in schools 1 hour ago

Conn. DPH Updates COVID-19 Guidance for PreK-12 Schools

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

Governor to Visit Stamford Health for COVID-19 Update This Morning

There were 11,621 winning tickets sold in Connecticut and the prizes range from $2 to $30,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday night and the jackpot is estimated at $244 million.

There is a Powerball drawing tonight and that jackpot is a whopping $522 million.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsCT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us