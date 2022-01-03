One CT Mega Millions Ticket Won $30,000 on New Year's Eve

One person who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Connecticut for the New Year’s Eve drawing Friday night is starting the new year with an extra $30,000.

One ticket sold in the state had four numbers and the Mega Ball as well as the Megaplier.

A regular ticket that has four numbers and the Mega Ball would win $10,000, but the Megaplier boosts it to a $30,000 winner.

The winning numbers were 2-5-30-46-61 and the Mega Ball was 8.

There were 11,621 winning tickets sold in Connecticut and the prizes range from $2 to $30,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday night and the jackpot is estimated at $244 million.

There is a Powerball drawing tonight and that jackpot is a whopping $522 million.