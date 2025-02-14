One dead, 2 injured after car hits train bridge abutment in Meriden

A 20-year-old man has died and two other people are injured after a car hit a train bridge abutment in Meriden on Friday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the area of South Colony Road and Powers Drive around 1:43 a.m. after learning about the crash.

They said the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Honda Accord heading north on South Colony Road hit the Amtrak train bridge abutment, head-on.

Three people were in the car and the driver, a 20-year-old man, died at the hospital, police said.

The two passengers were also taken to local hospitals and their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The road reopened around 5:45 a.m.

The bridge and train tracks were inspected and deemed safe, according to officials.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating and they ask anyone with information to call Sergeant M. Hartline at 203-630-6201.