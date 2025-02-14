Meriden

One dead, 2 injured after car hits train bridge abutment in Meriden

Ambulance written on the side of one.
NBC Connecticut

A 20-year-old man has died and two other people are injured after a car hit a train bridge abutment in Meriden on Friday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the area of South Colony Road and Powers Drive around 1:43 a.m. after learning about the crash.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They said the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Honda Accord heading north on South Colony Road hit the Amtrak train bridge abutment, head-on.

Three people were in the car and the driver, a 20-year-old man, died at the hospital, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The two passengers were also taken to local hospitals and their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The road reopened around 5:45 a.m.

The bridge and train tracks were inspected and deemed safe, according to officials.

Local

Hartford 3 hours ago

Firefighters use ladders to rescue residents from fire at Hartford apartment building

Stamford 4 hours ago

Fire destroys auto body shop in Stamford

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating and they ask anyone with information to call Sergeant M. Hartline at 203-630-6201.

This article tagged under:

Meriden
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us