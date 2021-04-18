One Dead After ATV Crash in Ellington

A man is dead after an ATV crash in Ellington Saturday night, police said.

Officials said the ATV was traveling west on Snipsic Lake Road before the intersection with Setting Sun Trail. The driver, 37-year-old Dustin Jake Odell, lost control of the ATV for an unknown reason, exited the roadway and was subsequently ejected.

Police said Odell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200 or by email at ryan.butler@ct.gov.