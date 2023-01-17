One Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle in Killingly: State Police

A person who was hit by a vehicle in Killingly early Tuesday morning has died, according to state police.

State police said the person was in the road on Hartford Pike when he or she was struck and died from the injuries.

The road is closed at Pond Road and Pine Knolls Drive and has been closed since 2:20 a.m., state police said.

State police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.