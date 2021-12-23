One Dead After Car Crash in New London

A person is dead after a car crash that happened Thursday afternoon in New London, police said.

Officials said they're investigating the accident that happened in the area of Bank Street and Jefferson Avenue at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Crews received reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Responding officers said two cars were involved.

The driver of one of the cars was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead, according to police. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Bank Street was closed to traffic between Montauk Avenue and Ocean Avenue but has since reopened.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481 or by texting their anonymous Tip411 system.