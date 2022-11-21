One Dead After Crash in Cheshire

One person has died after a crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Lexus ES350 hit a Volkswagen Jetta, then hit the Jeep Commander, spun and hit the Mitsubishi Eclipse, then hit the Ford Transit van, state police.

Arthur Wright, 63, was in the front passenger seat and sustained life-threatening injuries, state police said. He was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he later died.

State police said the driver of the Lexus was also transported to Saint Mary's Hospital to be treated for injuries.

State police said Cheshire police were trying to stop a Lexus ES350 before the crash.

The drivers of the Mitsubishi Eclipse and Ford Transit van were transported to Midstate Hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, state police said.

Everyone else refused medical treatment.

At the request of the New Haven State's Attorney’s Office, State Police were called to take over the investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or the moments before the crash is asked to call Detective Kenneth Pelletier at 860-278-6063 or email kenneth.pelletier@ct.gov.

