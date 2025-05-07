One dead after crash in Groton

Police said one person has died after a crash in Groton on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Fort Hill Road around 1:22 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting a serious one-car crash between Depot Road and South Road.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said they found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole in front of 21 Fort Hill Road and an unconscious driver.

Police said Fort Hill Road is closed between Depot Road and South Road.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The driver was treated at the scene and died at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, police said.

They have not released the name or age of the driver because they are notifying family.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information that would assist officers is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.