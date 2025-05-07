Groton

One dead after crash in Groton

Maxx LeBras

Police said one person has died after a crash in Groton on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Fort Hill Road around 1:22 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting a serious one-car crash between Depot Road and South Road.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said they found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole in front of 21 Fort Hill Road and an unconscious driver.

Police said Fort Hill Road is closed between Depot Road and South Road.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The driver was treated at the scene and died at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, police said.

They have not released the name or age of the driver because they are notifying family.

Local

NBC CT Responds 28 mins ago

Need a garage door fix? What to watch out for as state investigates repair scams

Metro-North 1 hour ago

Washout near South Norwalk could cause delays cancelations for Metro-North service

Anyone who saw the crash or has information that would assist officers is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us