One Dead After Crash in Norwich

One person has died after a crash in Norwich on Thursday night.

Norwich Police, the Taftville Fire Department and American Ambulance responded to the area of Hunters Road and Mohegan Park Road at 10:24 p.m.

They said it appears that a vehicle was turning from Mohegan Park Road while the other was going east on Hunters Road when they collided.

One driver was transported to William W. Backus Hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released the name of the person who died because they are notifying the family.

The driver and passengers of the second vehicle were transported with minor injuries to William W. Backus Hospital.

Harland Road was closed for around two hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Detective Cannata or Lieutenant Lazzaro at the Norwich Police Department at (860)886-5561.

