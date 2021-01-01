Putnam

One Dead After Crash in Putnam

One person has died after a crash on New Year’s Eve in Putnam.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Woodstock Avenue West.

One of the drivers was treated at the scene for life-threatening injuries and was transported to Day Kimball Hospital, where he died, police said. 

Police said a utility pole was struck and damaged during the crash and the road was closed.

The State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. 

Police are investigating and said no charges have been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sgt. Sezenias at the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.

