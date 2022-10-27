A 28-year-old Waterbury man has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington and police said he had been shot in the back. Police said they have arrested a Meriden man who they believe might be connected and part of the road is closed as officers investigate.

Officers responded to the crash early Thursday morning, just after midnight, and found that the driver had hit a telephone pole in front of Noodles & Company at 842 Queen St.

The driver, Jose Principe, 28, of Waterbury, was brought to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

While he was being treated at an area hospital, medical providers found that Principe had been shot in the back and police said they do not know if it was a contributing factor related to the crash.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will investigate.

Police said they arrested a 43-year-old Meriden man in the area who they believe might have a connection to the incident. He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is charged with criminal possession of a pistol and interfering with officers.

Queen Street is closed between Aircraft Road and Interstate Parkway and drivers are advised to use another route while Investigators are at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Southington Police at (860) 621-0101.