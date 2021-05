One person is dead after hitting a utility pole in Stratford early Monday morning.

Police said a vehicle hit a utility pole on Access Road, near Lordship Boulevard, at 12:43 a.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

🚨 On 5/3/21 approx. 1243am a vehicle struck a utility pole on Access Road near Lordship Blvd.



The lone male operator was pronounced dead at the scene.



The scene is active and traffic will be rerouted as necessary during the investigation. See our story for road closure. — Stratford P.D. CT (@StratfordPDCT) May 3, 2021

Traffic will be rerouted as police investigate.