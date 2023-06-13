Waterbury

Woman dead after crash in Waterbury

A woman has died after a crash in Waterbury early Tuesday morning.

Police said a car and a box truck collided near 271 Lakewood Road around 5:42 a.m. and the fire department pulled a woman who had life-threatening injuries from a vehicle, police said.

She was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she died at 6:20 a.m., police said.

The other driver’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police. That person was also taken to a hospital.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Lakewood Road in Waterbury will remain closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Waterbury Police Department Crash Recon Unit at (203) 346-3975.

