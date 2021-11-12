One Dead After Crashing Into Cement Wall in Manchester

Manchester Police said one person is dead after crashing into a cement wall Friday night.

Officials said the accident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Buckland Street at the I-84 East HOV lane off-ramp. Responding crews found a heavily damaged car that had crashed into a concrete retaining wall.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Authorities said the driver was involved in a minor collision with another car, which resulted in no injuries. The driver then continued driving down the highway's exit ramp and drove straight through the intersection with Buckland Street, where they ultimately crash into the concrete wall.

The crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sargolini at 860-643-3342.