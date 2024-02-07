Hartford

One dead after dirt bike and bus collide in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

One person has died after a dirt bike and bus collided in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities are responding to the area of Barbour Street and Tower Avenue.

No specific details were immediately available. An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

