One Dead After East Hartford Crash

One person was killed in a car crash in East Hartford early Sunday morning, according to police.

Old Lyme resident Robert Provera, 41, was driving in the left lane on Route 2 westbound in the area of the exit 5B on-ramp when he lost control of his car. The car hit the metal beam guide rail and went through the wire rope near the shoulder of the on-ramp. The car then hit a tree in a wooded area on the highway, police said.

Provera was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries where he later died, according to police.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CT State Police Trooper First Class John Wilson of Troop H at 860-534-1098 or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

