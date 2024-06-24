Shelton

One dead after fiery crash in Shelton

Shelton Police logo
NBC Connecticut

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Shelton on Sunday night.

Firefighters and police officers responded to reports of a car fire in the area of Commerce Drive and Research Drive around 11:30 p.m. and found that a vehicle had crashed and it was on fire, according to police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They pulled one person, a male, out of the vehicle and he was brought to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later died, police said.

Police have not released the person’s name or age because they are notifying his family.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Shelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us