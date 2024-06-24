One dead after fiery crash in Shelton

One person is dead after a fiery crash in Shelton on Sunday night.

Firefighters and police officers responded to reports of a car fire in the area of Commerce Drive and Research Drive around 11:30 p.m. and found that a vehicle had crashed and it was on fire, according to police.

They pulled one person, a male, out of the vehicle and he was brought to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later died, police said.

Police have not released the person’s name or age because they are notifying his family.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.