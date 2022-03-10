Mystic

One Dead After Fire in Mystic

Getty Images

A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out around midnight, according to the Groton Police Department.

At approximately 11:58 p.m. on Wednesday, the Groton Town Police responded to 300 Flanders Road in Mystic for a structure fire.

Emergency crew members arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

According to authorities, a 79-year-old woman was found inside her bedroom and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

MysticGrotongroton fire department
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us