One Dead After Fire in Mystic

A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out around midnight, according to the Groton Police Department.

At approximately 11:58 p.m. on Wednesday, the Groton Town Police responded to 300 Flanders Road in Mystic for a structure fire.

Emergency crew members arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

According to authorities, a 79-year-old woman was found inside her bedroom and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712.