One person has died after a fire in Windham early Wednesday morning.

State police said they were called to reports of a structure fire on Jaynes Avenue in Windham around 4:30 a.m.

Detectives from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

According to troopers, one person has died in the fire. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.