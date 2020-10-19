Hartford

One Dead After Hartford Crash On Airport Road

One person is dead after a motorcycle vs. tractor-trailer crash near Brainard Airport in Hartford Monday night.

The accident happened in the area of Airport Road, Interstate 91 South, and the Route 5-15 South on-ramp, according to police.

Airport Road is shut down to traffic from Locust Street to Brainard Road.

The I-91 South exit 27 off-camp is also shut down at this time.

Crime Scene Division personnel are responding to the crash, according to police.

It is unknown if there are any other injuries.

