One Dead After Lebanon Crash

One person is dead after a crash on Route 2 in Lebanon Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Route 2 west at exit 22, police said.

Xire Beresford Wilson, 27, of Windsor, was driving westbound when he veered from the left lane and off the edge of the roadway, hitting a DOT metal beam guardrail, according to police.

Wilson then exited Route 2 over the left edge of the overpass where the vehicle came to a final rest in the southbound lane of Camp Moween Road, police said.

Police say they don't know what caused the crash.

The accident is currently under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.