One Dead After Motorcycle Accident in Groton

One man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle Friday night in Groton, according to officials.

According to the Groton Town Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. multiple emergency crews responded to the area of Sandy Hollow Road and Allyn Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said witnesses on the scene reported that a motorcycle had crashed and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency crews provided initial treatment at the scene.

Police said the 49-year-old driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased

The name of the driver is not being identified at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Groton Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.

No Further information is available at this time