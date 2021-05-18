One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Torrington

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Torrington Tuesday.

Torrington police said the motorcycle was traveling south on South Main Street when the rider passed another vehicle that was turning left and collided with the pickup, which was also turning.

The motorcyclist was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

The pickup driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2007.