Torrington

One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Torrington

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Torrington Tuesday.

Torrington police said the motorcycle was traveling south on South Main Street when the rider passed another vehicle that was turning left and collided with the pickup, which was also turning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The motorcyclist was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 20 mins ago

Businesses Prepare for Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions

Jessica Edwards 3 hours ago

Police Continue to Search for Answers in Disappearance of Jessica Edwards

The victim has not been publicly identified.

The pickup driver was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2007.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us