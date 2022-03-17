One Dead After Shooting at Motel in Branford

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a motel in Branford early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the Branford Motel at 470 East Main St. to investigate a shooting and the shooter reported being robbed at gunpoint while staying at the motel.

Inside a room at the motel, police found an armed male who had been shot several times. Medics from the Branford Fire Department tried to treat him, but he was deceased, police said.

Police are in the process of identifying the person who died and they are notifying his family.

Detectives are early in what police said will be a lengthy investigation.

They said there is no threat to public safety and State Police will be responding to assist.

Anyone with information should call the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241 or the anonymous tip line at 203-315-3909.