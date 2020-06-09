1 Dead, Several Others Severely Injured in Bridgeport Crash

One person has died and several others are seriously injured after a two-car accident in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning.

Bridgeport police and firefighters responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Brooks Street and Jane Street just after 2:03 a.m.

"A dark grey Honda Accord was traveling north bound on Brooks Street at a high rate of speed," police said. "The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection."

Officials went on to say that the other vehicle involved, a silver Honda Civic, was traveling westbound on Jane Street when it was struck.

There were several serious injuries to the occupants of the vehicles and one person has died, according to police.

The identifications of the person who died and the injured occupants are being held until notifications are made to the families and next of kin.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded and is investigating. They are also being assisted by the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division (Officer Aaron Rivera) at 203-576-7640.