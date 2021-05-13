Waterbury

One Dead After Waterbury Shooting

waterbury police investigate shots fired 030219
Police are investigating after a shooting left one dead in Waterbury Thursday evening.

Officials said they responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of Chestnut Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

