Fire in Bridgeport leaves one dead, one critically hurt

A person has died and another is in critical condition after a fire Friday in Bridgeport.

The flames broke out around 4:20 in the morning at the Success Avenue Building complex near the Stratford line.

City officials say crews encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the first and second floor when they first arrived at the scene.

Two residents had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. One remains in critical condition while the other succumbed to their injuries.

Their identity is being withheld at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims and the many residents displaced by this tragedy," Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications, said in a statement.

Those that are displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is being investigated by both local and state authorities. A cause hasn't been determined yet.