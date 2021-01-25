One Dead, One in Critical Condition After Hartford Car Crash

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident in Hartford Monday night, officials said.

Police said the accident happened at approximately 7:47 p.m. in the area of Garden Street at Capen Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a car near the intersection which they say struck a utility pole after the car crash.

A man was found inside the car with serious injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. His identity will be released pending notification of the next of kin.

A passenger also suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The second car involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Garden Street between Greenfield Street and Enfield Street, and Capen Street between Enfield Street and Martin Street remain closed while detectives investigate the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.