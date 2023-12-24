thompson

One dead, one injured after 2 dirt bikes crash in Thompson

By Cailyn Blonstein and Bryan Mercer

Jacob Ireland

State officials have released the name of the man who died after two dirt bikes crashed in Thompson on Saturday.

State police responded to Quaddick State Forest shortly before 4 p.m. on the 23rd after getting a report of a crash.

Authorities said two dirt bikes collided and serious injuries were reported. Life Flight was called to the scene.

On Sunday, DEEP Environmental Conservation Police confirmed the death of Steven G. Zografos, 22, of Oxford, Massachusetts. Police say he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

EnCon Police also say a 21-year-old male was taken to a nearby hospital. His name and the extent of his injuries has not been made public.

The crash remains under investigation.

