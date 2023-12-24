One dead, one injured after 2 dirt bikes crash in Thompson

State officials have released the name of the man who died after two dirt bikes crashed in Thompson on Saturday.

State police responded to Quaddick State Forest shortly before 4 p.m. on the 23rd after getting a report of a crash.

Authorities said two dirt bikes collided and serious injuries were reported. Life Flight was called to the scene.

On Sunday, DEEP Environmental Conservation Police confirmed the death of Steven G. Zografos, 22, of Oxford, Massachusetts. Police say he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

EnCon Police also say a 21-year-old male was taken to a nearby hospital. His name and the extent of his injuries has not been made public.

The crash remains under investigation.