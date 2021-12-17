One Dead, One Injured in Shooting in Stratford

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Stratford early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on Light Street, near Barnum Avenue, around 1 a.m. Friday and the shooter is “an unknown assailant.”

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and a female victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for wounds received during the assault.

Police are notifying the victims’ families and have not publicly identified them.

Barnum Avenue will be closed to traffic between Bruce Avenue and Boston Avenue until around noon, police said.

Drivers are urged to use Boston Avenue as an alternate route.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stratford Police Department confidential tip line (203) 375-8477 or the TIP411 phone app.