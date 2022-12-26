Waterbury

One Dead, One Injured in Waterbury Double Shooting

NBC Connecticut

One person has died and another is in the hospital after being shot in Waterbury Monday night.

It happened just after 8:30 on the 200 block of Walnut Street.

Police say they found two men that had been shot at least twice. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld at this time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The other man was transported to St. Mary's Hospital for further treatment. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.

This article tagged under:

Waterburyhomicidehomicide investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us