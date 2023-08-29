Groton

One dead, one seriously injured in crash in Groton

One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a multivehicle crash in Groton Monday night.

Police said they received several 911 calls just before 9:30 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Meridian Street Extension and the initial reports indicated that one person in one of the involved vehicles suffered fatal injuries.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.

The other person in the same vehicle suffered serious physical injuries and was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The intersection remained closed Tuesday morning.

Groton officers and detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division as well as members of the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit are investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

