One Dead, Three Injured After Winchester Crash

One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Winchester on Saturday.

The incident took place on Route 44, or Norfolk Road, in the area of Mad River Dam at approximately 1:46 p.m.

Travis Madden, 34, of Winsted, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Madden was one of the motorcyclists.

The other motorcyclist, 18-year-old Connor Kusmit, sustained serious physical injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, according to police.

Two women in the car involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. Waterbury residents Karina Lopez, 40, and Patricia Verus, 40, were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment.

Police said preliminary investigation showed that three motorcycles were traveling westbound on Route 44 when two of the drivers lost control. Madden then struck the wire rope guide rail along the north shoulder of the road, while the motorcycle he was driving ricocheted off the guide wire and traveled into the eastbound travel lane where it was hit by a car traveling eastbound.

Route 44 was closed to through traffic for six hours during the on-scene investigation, according to police.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brandon Simmons at 860-379-2723.