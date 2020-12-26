Franklin

One Dead, Two Injured After Fatal Crash on Christmas Night in Franklin

State troopers said one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Franklin on Christmas night.

The crash happened on Route 32 in the area of Murphy Road.

Police said a car with two people inside was traveling southbound on Route 32 while another car was driving north in the same area. The driver of the second car lost control of their car, crossed over into the southbound lane, and hit the first car.

Both occupants of the car that was hit were transported to the Backus Hospital in Norwich for treatment.

The driver of the second car, 24-year-old Raymond Padilla Hernandez, of North Windham, was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

