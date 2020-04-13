One Fell from Window, 3 Suffered Smoke Inhalation During Fire in Bridgeport

One person was taken to the hospital after falling from a window during a two-alarm fire in Bridgeport on Monday morning and three others were transported because of smoke inhalation.

Officials said they received several calls just after 8 a.m. about a fire on Laurel Court and firefighters found fire on the second and third floor of the multi-family residence.

One person was transported after sustaining injuries that officials said were consistent with a fall from an upper floor window.

Three other people were transported due to smoke inhalation.

While fighting the fire, a firefighter transmitted a mayday because of inclement weather while working on a steep roof, but it was quickly resolved, officials said.

No one else was found in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stratford covered the nearby station during the incident, and the American Red Cross was notified of assistance needed to residents of the structure.