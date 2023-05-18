One Hospitalized, 15 Displaced After Fire at Hartford Apartment Complex

Seven families are displaced and one person has been taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in the South End of Hartford early Thursday morning.

The fire was at 930 Wethersfield Ave.

Firefighters responded to the multiunit three-story apartment complex at 1:04 a.m. and found two people in the stairwell who needed help getting out, according to fire officials.

The fire department got both of them out of the building and one was transported to the hospital to be checked.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and confined it to the area where it started, according to fire officials.

No firefighters were injured.

The special services unit is working with the American Red Cross to help the seven families that were displaced.

Fire officials said 10 adults and five children have been displaced.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.