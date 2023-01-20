One Hospitalized After Accident During Construction in Wilton

One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in Wilton Friday morning.
Police said there was an accident at a structure on Cannon Road that is under construction.
One worker was taken to an area hospital and another was treated at the scene.
Officials from the Wilton Building Department have responded and OSHA was called.
