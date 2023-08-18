One hospitalized with burn injuries after fire on I-84 in West Hartford

A person was burned in a vehicle fire on Interstate 84 in West Hartford Friday morning and has serious injuries.

State police said troopers and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire just after 3 a.m. and found a person who has been burned.

The person was conscious and alert and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said there does not appear to be a criminal aspect.

The highway was shut down but has reopened.