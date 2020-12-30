danbury

One in Critical Condition After Fire at Condo in Danbury

Fire at Sterling Woods Townhouse in Danbury
Danbury Fire Department

One person is in critical condition after a fire in Danbury Wednesday morning,

Firefighters responded to the Sterling Woods Townhouse complex off of Nabby Road at 8:14 a.m. after receiving reports of a garage fire and found a large column of smoke.

Fire was coming from the garage of a two-and-a-half story condo unit and a third alarm was struck, officials said.

The fire was under control at 9:09 a.m.

Medics transported one person to the emergency room.

The fire was contained to the single end unit and one family is displaced.

The Danbury fire marshal’s office was called. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

