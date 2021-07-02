One in Custody After Leading Officers on Chase, Crashing Car in Brookfield

A person is in custody after being accused of provoking officers and leading them on a chase before crashing in Brookfield, police said.

Brookfield police said they responded to Union Savings Bank on Federal Road at approximately 3 p.m. for a report of a suspicious individual. That individual is accused of provoking and threatening responding officers, telling them he was armed, according to police.

Police said the person became uncooperative and drove off at a high speed. He then crashed their car at the intersection of Federal Road and the Kohl's/BJ's driveway.

Officers said the suspect was trapped as a result of the crash and crews worked to secure the car. He was then extricated and taken into custody, police said.

He was taken to Danbury Hospital and remains in police custody. He will face charges numerous criminal and motor vehicle charges, police said.

Several police departments responded to the scene including state police, Danbury police, New Milford police, Weston police, and Bethel police. Multiple fire departments also assisted.