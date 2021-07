One person was injured after a serious motor vehicle crash in Danbury Saturday morning.

Police said 32-year-old Corey Fenger was driving a scooter on Nabby Road when he hit a car driven by a 80-year-old woman from Brookfield.

Officials said Fenger was injured during the crash and was transported to Danbury Hospital.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic division at 203-797-2157.