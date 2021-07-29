Hartford

One Injured After Shooting on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

hartford police generic 2
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman was injured after being shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford Thursday night, according to police.

Officials said the shooting happened at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of 359 Wethersfield Ave. Officers responded on a Shotspotter activation, they said.

When police arrived, they saw the woman with a gunshot wound. The 19-year-old was conscious and alert and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policehartford shootingshooting incidentwethersfield avenue
