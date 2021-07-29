One Injured After Shooting on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

A woman was injured after being shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford Thursday night, according to police.

Officials said the shooting happened at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of 359 Wethersfield Ave. Officers responded on a Shotspotter activation, they said.

When police arrived, they saw the woman with a gunshot wound. The 19-year-old was conscious and alert and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.