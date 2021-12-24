One Injured in Domestic Incident at Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury: PD

A woman was injured during what's described as a domestic incident at the Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury, police said.

Waterbury officials said a 23-year-old woman showed up at police headquarters at approximately 3:45 p.m. and told police she just had a physical altercation with her aunt at the mall.

The woman told police said sustained a laceration to her buttocks area during the incident.

She was transported from the police station to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said she has non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941.