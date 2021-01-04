Hartford

One Injured in Hartford Shooting

One person is injured after a shooting on Park Street in Hartford.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at 454 Park St.

Officials said they responded to the shooting on a Shotspotter activation. Officers said they were told the person who was shot was transported to a nearby hospital in a private car.

The man was shot in the back left shoulder area. His injuries are non-life threatening, officials said.

Park Street is currently closed from Washington Street to Wolcott Street. Officials are at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

