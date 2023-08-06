One injured in Naugatuck shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in Naugatuck in the early hours of the morning Sunday.

Police responded to the Cross Street Commuter Lot near exit 25 around 3 a.m. They found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The 20-year-old was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Naugatuck Police have encouraged anyone with information to contact the station.