One injured in Naugatuck shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in Naugatuck in the early hours of the morning Sunday.
Police responded to the Cross Street Commuter Lot near exit 25 around 3 a.m. They found a man who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
The 20-year-old was transported to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Naugatuck Police have encouraged anyone with information to contact the station.
