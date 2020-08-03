Man Dies After New Haven Stabbing

A 30-year-old New Haven man has died as a result of a stabbing in New Haven Monday night.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition at Yale New Haven Hospital due to injuries sustained from the stabbing before being pronounced dead, according to police. He has been identified as 30-year-old Sterling Timmone.

Police and fire crews said they responded to a 911 call of a person shot at approximately 8:51 p.m. on Whalley Avenue near Davis Street.

An ambulance transported Timmone to the hospital after he sustained a life-threatening stab wound to the back.

Investigators learned he was assaulted near his home in the Amity section of New Haven.

According to officials, arriving emergency responders found Timmone in a Whalley Avenue business driveway, unresponsive and bleeding heavily.

Whalley Avenue and Davis Street have since been reopened.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.