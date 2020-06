Police said a 19-year-old motorcyclist was shot in New Haven Friday night.

The incident occurred just before 9:00 p.m. on Hallock Avenue between Third and Fourth streets in the Hill neighborhood.

Police said the man was shot in the legs while on his motorcycle.

He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said detectives are still at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-946-6304.