One Injured in New London Shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in New London Saturday night, according to police.
Officials said they responded to the area of Williams Street and Bristol Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived at the scene, they saw multiple shell casings, collected evidence, processed the scene and canvassed the area, police said.
A man with a gunshot wound arrived at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital while officials investigated.
Officials said the incident does not appear to be a random act.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 841411.