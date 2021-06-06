New London

One Injured in New London Shooting

NBCConnecticut.com

One person was injured in a shooting in New London Saturday night, according to police.

Officials said they responded to the area of Williams Street and Bristol Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw multiple shell casings, collected evidence, processed the scene and canvassed the area, police said.

A man with a gunshot wound arrived at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital while officials investigated.

Officials said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 841411.

