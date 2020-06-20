car crash

One Injured in Niantic Crash, Police Look For Driver

Police are investigating after a car crash Saturday afternoon that left one injured in Niantic.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Quarry Dock Road.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls indicating a car vs. tree accident. When they arrived on scene, they found a passenger trapped inside the car.

Fire crews extricated the passenger, who was then transported by LifeStar.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

Officers said they conducted a K9 search and continue to look for the driver.

The accident remains under investigation.

