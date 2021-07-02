Cheshire

One Injured in Pedestrian Crash on I-84 in Cheshire

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries after a pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 in Cheshire Friday evening, officials said.

Connecticut state police said Troop A responded to the area of exit 26 on the westbound side of the highway.

Crews said injuries were reported in the crash. The pedestrian that was struck was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for a few minutes but has since reopened, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

